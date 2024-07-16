INDIA’S JOB CRISIS: Unemployment Up By 4% | SBI Claims India Created 125 MN JOBS | The Real Picture

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 02:19 PM IST

In a viral video from Bharuch, Gujarat 100s of young aspirants can be seen jostling in a queue to get inside the interview venue for just 4 vacancies in a chemical company. The viral video is emblematic of a larger problem. Despite creating millions of jobs, India is still struggling to create enough employment opportunities for its young. As per a recent Citi group report, New Delhi will struggle to create sufficient employment opportunities and address the unemployment problem in India even with a 7 per cent growth rate. India's labour ministry refuted Citi group's conclusion citing the India Employment Report 2024 which indicates that the rate of job creation in India in the last 10 years has been faster than the prior decade. Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint Explains.