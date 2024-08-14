Japan PM Fumio Kishida to Not Run for Re-election; Here’s Why | Japan Economy

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not be running in the presidential election due next month. The ruling party - LDP - is due to hold an internal leadership contest next month. The Liberal Democratic Party has governed japan almost uninterrupted since 1945. Why does Fumio Kishida not running for his re-elections? Here's why!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.