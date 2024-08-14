Explore
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to Not Run for Re-election; Here’s Why | Japan Economy

Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST Livemint

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not be running in the presidential election due next month. The ruling party - LDP - is due to hold an internal leadership contest next month. The Liberal Democratic Party has governed japan almost uninterrupted since 1945. Why does Fumio Kishida not running for his re-elections? Here's why!

 
