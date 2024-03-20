OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Japan's First Rate Hike In 17 Years As They Get The One Thing They Wanted: INFLATION | BoJ Rate Hike

Japan's First Rate Hike In 17 Years As They Get The One Thing They Wanted: INFLATION | BoJ Rate Hike

Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 03:11 PM IST Livemint

The Bank of Japan has ended their negative interest rate policy and hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, after the country got what other countries have actually been running away from - inflation! February 2007 was the last time the Bank of Japan hiked its interest rates. In fact, interest rates in Japan had been in the NEGATIVE since 2016. Today, this has changed. Watch to know more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App