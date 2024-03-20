Japan's First Rate Hike In 17 Years As They Get The One Thing They Wanted: INFLATION | BoJ Rate Hike

The Bank of Japan has ended their negative interest rate policy and hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, after the country got what other countries have actually been running away from - inflation! February 2007 was the last time the Bank of Japan hiked its interest rates. In fact, interest rates in Japan had been in the NEGATIVE since 2016. Today, this has changed. Watch to know more
