Jerome Powell Explains To Raghuram Rajan Why 'Fed Put' Is Not An Option To Save The Stock Market

Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 06:29 PM IST

Jerome Powell | Powell On Inflation | US Economic | US Inflation News | US Economic Growth | Powell On Trump Trade Policy | Fed Policy | Trade War | Trump Tariff News | US News | Economic Club of Chicago | Powell Economic Club of Chicago Speech U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the Fed would wait for more data on the economy's direction before changing interest rates, but cautioned that President Donald Trump's tariff policies risked pushing inflation and employment further from the central bank's goals. Powell further dashed the hopes of investors as he said that the Federal Reserve will not intervene in case the markets plummet. Watch his conversation with Raghuram Rajan!