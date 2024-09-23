Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  ‘Made in India Chips’: PM Modi Talks About Semiconductors, UPI, Agritech, More | PM Modi in US

‘Made in India Chips’: PM Modi Talks About Semiconductors, UPI, Agritech, More | PM Modi in US

Updated: 23 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the US said that India doesn't wait for opportunities anymore, rather it creates them. He added that in the last 10 years, India has created launching pads of opportunities in every sector. 'That day is not far when you will see the made-in-India chip in America. This small chip will take India's flight of Viksit Bharat to a newer height. ‘Ye Modi ki guarantee hai’, PM Modi told Indian diaspora in the US. Watch!

