Business News/ Videos / Economy/  'Modi's Reforms Changed India's Macros, Economic Gamechanger', Says Top Jefferies Analyst Chris Wood

'Modi's Reforms Changed India's Macros, Economic Gamechanger', Says Top Jefferies Analyst Chris Wood

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

Chris Wood, the global head of equity strategies at Jefferies publishes a popular weekly newsletter called Greed & Fear. In this edition of the note, Wood says that the fundamental and structural reforms in the 2 5-year terms of PM Modi's government have helped India realise its full potential. In fact, he went on to quote a note written 21 years ago, and emphasised how India has changed in the last 10 years. Watch