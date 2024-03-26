No Money Is Enough When...: Why Retirement Scares Mirae's Swarup Mohanty | 'Medical Inflation Next'

Swarup Mohanty Interview - Swarup Mohanty, the CEO of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund is scared of retiring. Mohanty is 'paranoid' because he firmly believes that India is going to face a medical inflation, and the cost of healthcare will be much higher than it is now. Hence, he has a health cover of a whopping ₹4 crore for his family. Mohanty & his wife are also art connoisseurs, and invest quite heavily in artwork. On this episode of Guru Portfolio, a riveting chat with the CEO of India's only mutual fund which has 100% foreign ownership - watch!
