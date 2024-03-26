Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  No Money Is Enough When...: Why Retirement Scares Mirae's Swarup Mohanty | 'Medical Inflation Next'

No Money Is Enough When...: Why Retirement Scares Mirae's Swarup Mohanty | 'Medical Inflation Next'

Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Swarup Mohanty Interview - Swarup Mohanty, the CEO of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund is scared of retiring. Mohanty is 'paranoid' because he firmly believes that India is going to face a medical inflation, and the cost of healthcare will be much higher than it is now. Hence, he has a health cover of a whopping 4 crore for his family. Mohanty & his wife are also art connoisseurs, and invest quite heavily in artwork. On this episode of Guru Portfolio, a riveting chat with the CEO of India's only mutual fund which has 100% foreign ownership - watch!