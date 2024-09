Pakistan Cuts 1.5 Lakh Government Jobs, Closes Six Ministries To Secure ANOTHER IMF Loan

Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST

Cash-strapped Pakistan announced to cut nearly 1.5 lakh government jobs, close six ministries, and merged two others. This is the county's efforts to reduce administrative expenditures as it secures a $7 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Watch for more!