Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 30 2024 10:36:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.08%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 3,025.90 -0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.30 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,113.30 -0.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.70 0.52%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Pakistan Traders Go On Nationwide Strike To Protest Against New Taxes, Inflation

Pakistan Traders Go On Nationwide Strike To Protest Against New Taxes, Inflation

Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST Livemint

Traders in Pakistan went on strike on Wednesday, shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas. This is to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes imposed on shop owners. The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has steadily raised electricity prices since Pakistan last month struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a new $7 billion loan. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue