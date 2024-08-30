Pakistan Traders Go On Nationwide Strike To Protest Against New Taxes, Inflation

Traders in Pakistan went on strike on Wednesday, shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas. This is to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes imposed on shop owners. The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has steadily raised electricity prices since Pakistan last month struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a new $7 billion loan. Watch!
