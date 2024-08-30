Hello User
Pakistan Traders Go On Nationwide Strike To Protest Against New Taxes, Inflation

Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST Livemint

Traders in Pakistan went on strike on Wednesday, shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas. This is to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes imposed on shop owners. The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has steadily raised electricity prices since Pakistan last month struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a new $7 billion loan. Watch!

