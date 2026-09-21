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Piyush Goyal reveals when India-New Zealand trade deal will finally kick in

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will officially come into force on October 20, 2026, coinciding with Dussehra/Vijay Dashami.

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Published21 Sep 2026, 06:16 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal reveals when India-New Zealand trade deal will finally kick in
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