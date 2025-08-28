Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years, followed by a trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The visit comes at a crucial time as India navigates strained trade relations with the United States over tariffs. In Tokyo, Modi will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, with a strong focus on trade, defence, technology, and the Indo-Pacific. The much-anticipated bullet train deal is also expected, alongside new initiatives to strengthen India-Japan strategic and economic partnership. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.