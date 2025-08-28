Explore
PM Modi To Visit Japan & China After 7 Years | Mega Bullet Train Deal On The Agenda!

Updated: 28 Aug 2025, 04:28 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years, followed by a trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The visit comes at a crucial time as India navigates strained trade relations with the United States over tariffs. In Tokyo, Modi will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, with a strong focus on trade, defence, technology, and the Indo-Pacific. The much-anticipated bullet train deal is also expected, alongside new initiatives to strengthen India-Japan strategic and economic partnership. Watch!

 
