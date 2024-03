Ratan Tata: ‘Semiconductor Plant Will Put Assam On Global Map’ | Watch

Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 05:13 PM IST

The Tata Group will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Assam's Jagiroad with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. The facility will put the northeastern state on the global map, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata said on March 20.