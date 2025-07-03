The RBI has barred banks and NBFCs from charging prepayment penalties on floating rate loans to micro and small enterprises from January 1, 2026. This move aims to make credit more accessible and affordable for MSEs, addressing borrower grievances and encouraging competition among lenders for better terms. Watch!
