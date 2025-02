RBI Cuts Repo Rate For 1st Time In 5 Years: SBI Announces Relief On Home Loan EMIs | Monetary Policy

Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 02:24 PM IST

After its longest ever pause on a repo rate cut, the Reserve Bank of India finally decided to cut key lending rates by 25 basis points. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in his first monetary policy committee meeting, decided to cut policy rate from 6.5% to 6.25%. Watch!