RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.5%, Raises GDP Growth Projection ; Lowers Inflation Forecast

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 04:24 pm IST

This marks the second consecutive pause following three consecutive rate cuts worth 100 basis points across February, April and June. The RBI Governor said that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% and the policy stance unchanged at neutral. In August policy also RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained the policy stance as 'neutral'.