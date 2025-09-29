RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Cut On Cards? | Economists Weigh In

Updated: 29 Sept 2025, 05:07 pm IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is holding its October 2025 meeting from September 29 to October 1. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the committee’s decision on the repo rate and other key measures. Economists are divided ahead of the announcement — while many expect a 25 basis point repo rate cut to support growth, others believe the RBI may stay on pause until December. SBI Research projects inflation could fall close to 1.1% in October, the lowest in two decades, giving the RBI room to ease policy. However, concerns over US trade tensions and global yields remain a risk. Will the RBI cut rates now or wait till year-end? Watch the full explainer to know what experts and banks like SBI Research and IDFC First Bank are saying.