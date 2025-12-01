RBI’s December Puzzle: Surging GDP, Crashing Inflation & A Split On Rate Cuts

Updated: 01 Dec 2025, 02:52 pm IST

The RBI faces a tricky decision this December — should it cut the repo rate or maintain the status quo? With record-low inflation at 0.25%, a surging GDP growth of 8%, and growing macroeconomic uncertainty, economists are divided on the next move. In this video, we break down why the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision won’t be straightforward, the factors driving the debate, and what it could mean for markets, borrowers, and the Indian economy. Stay tuned to understand the RBI’s dilemma and how inflation, growth, and external risks are shaping India’s monetary policy.