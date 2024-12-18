Renewable Energy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on India’s Future in New Energy Space

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed the 5th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi, highlighting India’s growing role in the global renewable energy sector. Joshi announced India’s ambition to become the renewable energy capital of the world and emphasized the nation’s promising position in the clean energy space. He shared that India added 15 GW of renewable energy capacity between April and November of FY25, nearly double the amount added during the same period last year. The Minister also reaffirmed the Union Government's commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. Watch the full speech to learn more about India's renewable energy journey and future goals!