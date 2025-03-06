Hello User
Steel Wars: How US Tariffs on China Could Reshape India's Market

Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Livemint

The imposition of tariffs by the US on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China is expected to have significant repercussions on the Indian steel industry. Experts warn that India may become a natural target for cheap Chinese steel at a time when local producers are expanding capacity. The Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada on Tuesday. The US also doubled the tariff on all Chinese imports to 20%. Watch!

