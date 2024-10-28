‘There is No Escape...’: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Future of Money | Watch

Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 11:52 AM IST

In this insightful talk at the G30 Annual International Banking Seminar, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das shares his vision for the future of money and the growing role of digital currencies. Emphasizing the inevitable shift towards Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), he outlines how digital currencies are poised to transform cross-border transactions by reducing intermediaries and cutting down transaction costs. Governor Das calls for multilateral cooperation to unlock the potential of CBDCs for global trade and finance, highlighting how digital currency can drive efficiency and transparency in international payments. Watch!