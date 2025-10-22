Trump Says Modi Agrees To Cut Russian Oil Imports After Trade-Focused Call

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, focusing mainly on trade and energy. Trump revealed that Modi assured him India would limit oil imports from Russia — a move aligned with U.S. efforts to pressure Moscow amid the Ukraine war. The discussion took place during a White House Diwali event.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.