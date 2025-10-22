English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 21 2025 15:04:54
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,007.30 0.40%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 908.10 0.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,465.15 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 401.90 0.55%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Trump Says Modi Agrees To Cut Russian Oil Imports After Trade-Focused Call

Trump Says Modi Agrees To Cut Russian Oil Imports After Trade-Focused Call

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 12:25 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, focusing mainly on trade and energy. Trump revealed that Modi assured him India would limit oil imports from Russia — a move aligned with U.S. efforts to pressure Moscow amid the Ukraine war. The discussion took place during a White House Diwali event.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue