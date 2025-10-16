English
UK Targets Russia's Oil Giants, Pressures Indian & Chinese Companies Amid Ukraine War

UK Targets Russia’s Oil Giants, Pressures Indian & Chinese Companies Amid Ukraine War

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 02:52 pm IST Livemint

Britain has announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s top oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as 51 shadow fleet tankers. UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said the move aims to choke off Moscow’s war revenues and warned that pressure will also increase on India and China, which continue facilitating Russian oil trade. London says there’s “no place for Russian oil on global markets.”

 
