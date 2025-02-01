Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced her eighth consecutive Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha. For salaried indiviuals, Sitharaman announced that no income tax would be payable for income up to ₹12.75 lakh under the new tax regime, besides a host of other measures. Watch! #budget2025
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.