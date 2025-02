Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Speech | Zero Income Tax on ₹ 12 Lakh

Updated: 01 Feb 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced her eighth consecutive Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha. For salaried indiviuals, Sitharaman announced that no income tax would be payable for income up to ₹12.75 lakh under the new tax regime, besides a host of other measures. Watch! #budget2025