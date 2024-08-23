Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  US Fed Chair Jerome Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole Today; Here's What to Expect on Policy Rates

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell to Speak at Jackson Hole Today; Here's What to Expect on Policy Rates

Updated: 23 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Livemint

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to address the Jackson Hole event at 10 A.M. ET or 7:30 P.M. IST for financial markets worldwide. Jackson hole annual symposium kicked off on Thursday, August 22, at Wyoming in the US. In previous years, Powell has used Jackson Hole speech to provide clues about the future of policy. What to expect this time? Watch this video to know!

