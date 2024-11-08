Explore
US Fed Cuts Interest Rates Again: Top 5 Key Takeaways | FOMC Policy Decision

US Fed Cuts Interest Rates Again: Top 5 Key Takeaways | FOMC Policy Decision

Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST Livemint

The US Federal Reserve decided to take another step in reducing the degree of policy restraint by lowering its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the strength in the economy and the labor market can be maintained, with inflation moving sustainably down to 2%. Here are the top 5 highlights from Powell's speech!

 
