Business News/ Videos / Economy/  US Fed Meeting: Policy Rate Cut on Cards for September | Key Highlights of FOMC Meet

Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 10:58 AM IST Livemint

The US Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in line with Wall Street estimates. The US central bank has maintained borrowing rates steady for 12 straight months to bring down inflation in the world's largest economy. Powell, however, set the stage for the central bank's first rate cut in four years, citing greater progress toward lower inflation and a cooler job market. Here are the top 5 takeaways from FOMC meeting in July!

