The U.S. Federal Reserve has delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, bringing its benchmark rate to 3.75%–4.00%. But the decision wasn’t unanimous — two policymakers dissented, exposing growing divisions within the central bank. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled caution ahead, saying that another rate cut in December is “not a foregone conclusion.” The Fed also announced limited Treasury purchases to address liquidity strains amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. 📉 What does this mean for markets, jobs, and inflation? Watch to find out.
