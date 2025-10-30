US Federal Reserve Cuts Rates By 0.25%; Powell Warns December Move 'Not Assured' | Full Statement

Updated: 30 Oct 2025, 09:58 am IST

The U.S. Federal Reserve has delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, bringing its benchmark rate to 3.75%–4.00%. But the decision wasn’t unanimous — two policymakers dissented, exposing growing divisions within the central bank. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled caution ahead, saying that another rate cut in December is “not a foregone conclusion.” The Fed also announced limited Treasury purchases to address liquidity strains amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. 📉 What does this mean for markets, jobs, and inflation? Watch to find out.