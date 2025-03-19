Explore
US Federal Reserve Meeting: Will Powell Cut Policy Rates? | Impact On Indian Stock Markets

US Federal Reserve Meeting: Will Powell Cut Policy Rates? | Impact On Indian Stock Markets

Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Livemint

The US Federal Reserve meeting began on March 18, with the outcome due on March 19. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is deliberating on policy rates and its stance at a time of heightened market volatility, with the risks of rising inflation and slowing growth looming due to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Watch! #usfed #federalreserve #donaldtrump

 
