US Gold Reserve: Is Fort Knox’s Gold Really Gone? Musk Weighs In As Social Media Calls for Audit

Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 12:56 PM IST Livemint

A new wave of speculation has taken over social media… raising concerns about whether all the gold stored in Fort Knox is still there. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are questioning whether some of the gold has been sold or moved. Even Elon Musk recently posted a cryptic meme on this. Notably, this comes amid banks shifting gold from England to the U.S. Watch!

 
