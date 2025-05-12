Explore
Mon May 12 2025 12:58:06
Updated: 12 May 2025, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

U.S. Treasury Secretary reports ‘substantial progress’ in trade talks with China on day two of negotiations. Scott Bessent called the discussions productive and confirmed President Trump has been briefed. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also expressed optimism, stating that a deal with China is within reach and that the differences were smaller than expected. More details are expected to be announced on Monday as talks continue!

 
