Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  US-China Trade Deal Soon? US Treasury Secy Claims 'Substantial Progress' On Trade Talks

US-China Trade Deal Soon? US Treasury Secy Claims 'Substantial Progress' On Trade Talks

Updated: 12 May 2025, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

U.S. Treasury Secretary reports ‘substantial progress’ in trade talks with China on day two of negotiations. Scott Bessent called the discussions productive and confirmed President Trump has been briefed. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also expressed optimism, stating that a deal with China is within reach and that the differences were smaller than expected. More details are expected to be announced on Monday as talks continue!