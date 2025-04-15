When Will The World REALLY Start Seeing The Trump Tariff Impact? We Have The Answer

Updated: 15 Apr 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Right now, there's great uncertainty across the world - things are changing by minute - tariffs pe tariffs are being imposed, and global trade has been rattled by Trump's tariffs... and all of this at a time when it was already disrupted due to the wars that have been taking place over the last couple of years. But even as Trump has at least currently paused tariffs on most countries besides the baseline 10%, he has ignited an all out trade war with China - and Xi isn't taking it lying down either. What implications does the fact that 2 of the biggest economies are in an economic war have for the world and when will we actually start feeling the impacts of the tariffs? Jonathan Starks, the CEO of FTR tells us - watch!