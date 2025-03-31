In this exclusive interview, Mint speaks with Jim Walker, Chief Economist at Alethia Capital who is well-known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis. Walker explains why he is extremely bullish on the India story, and why he just does not understand why foreign institutional investors exited during the recent sell-off. Watch!
