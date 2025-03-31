Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 28 2025 15:59:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 674.05 0.82%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,275.00 -0.27%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.80 0.10%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 357.65 -0.87%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 649.55 -3.57%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Why Economist Who Predicted The 2008 Crisis Is SUPER Bullish On India | Jim Walker Interview

Why Economist Who Predicted The 2008 Crisis Is SUPER Bullish On India | Jim Walker Interview

Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 05:13 PM IST Livemint

In this exclusive interview, Mint speaks with Jim Walker, Chief Economist at Alethia Capital who is well-known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis. Walker explains why he is extremely bullish on the India story, and why he just does not understand why foreign institutional investors exited during the recent sell-off. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue