Why Economist Who Predicted The 2008 Crisis Is SUPER Bullish On India | Jim Walker Interview

Updated: 31 Mar 2025, 05:13 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Mint speaks with Jim Walker, Chief Economist at Alethia Capital who is well-known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis. Walker explains why he is extremely bullish on the India story, and why he just does not understand why foreign institutional investors exited during the recent sell-off. Watch!