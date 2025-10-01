English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 01 2025 15:14:58
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 717.05 5.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 -0.80%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 863.05 -1.09%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 964.40 1.39%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,371.15 1.71%
Business News/ Videos / Economy/  Why This U.S. Government Shutdown Is More Dangerous Than Ever Before | Explained

Why This U.S. Government Shutdown Is More Dangerous Than Ever Before | Explained

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 03:20 pm IST Livemint

The United States government has officially entered a shutdown for the first time in six years after the Democrats blocked a Republican stopgap funding package and the senate failed to pass a funding bill before the midnight deadline. This means government funding has effectively lapsed. This means that many federal agencies must suspend non-essential activities, and hundreds of thousands of government employees are furloughed without pay. While essential services related to national security, law enforcement, and emergency response continue unaffected, but the impact on public services is immediate and significant. But why is this shutdown more consequential than those that have happened in the past? Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue