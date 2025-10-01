Hello User
Why This U.S. Government Shutdown Is More Dangerous Than Ever Before | Explained

Why This U.S. Government Shutdown Is More Dangerous Than Ever Before | Explained

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 03:20 pm IST Livemint

The United States government has officially entered a shutdown for the first time in six years after the Democrats blocked a Republican stopgap funding package and the senate failed to pass a funding bill before the midnight deadline. This means government funding has effectively lapsed. This means that many federal agencies must suspend non-essential activities, and hundreds of thousands of government employees are furloughed without pay. While essential services related to national security, law enforcement, and emergency response continue unaffected, but the impact on public services is immediate and significant. But why is this shutdown more consequential than those that have happened in the past? Watch.