Why Trump's AGGRESSIVE Tariffs Are Raising The Probability Of A US Recession | Explained

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 02:52 PM IST

With Trump's tariff wars set to intensify, Goldman Sachs says that it sees a 35% chance of a recession in the next 12 months. This is significantly higher than their 20% chance prediction previously. The Wall Street bank has also increased their inflation estimate, slashed their 2025 GDP forecast to just 1%... and bumped up its year-end unemployment rate outlook to 4.5%. But while Goldman Sachs still expects the US economy to avoid an excessive downturn, many others are pretty confident that an economic dip is coming - and coming soon So is the US really heading for a recession because of Trump's aggressive tariff policies - or is there not much to worry about yet? Watch!