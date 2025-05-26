Hello User
Will Renewable Energy Make India a Global Powerhouse? | Greenko x BCG | India for The World

Will Renewable Energy Make India a Global Powerhouse? | Greenko x BCG | India for The World

Updated: 26 May 2025, 12:44 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of 'India for the World Podcast by Mint and BCG,' we explore India's ambitious energy transition goals. Join host Nehal Chaliawala, as he discusses renewable energy, green hydrogen, and storage solutions with Mahesh Kolli, Founder and Group President - Greenko Group, and Vishal Mehta, Leader for Energy Practice - Boston Consulting Group in India. Discover India's vision of becoming a global powerhouse in green energy, the challenges of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, and the role of green hydrogen in transforming India's energy market.