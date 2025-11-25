Will The RBI Cut Repo Rate In December? Governor’s BIG Hint | ‘There’s Room, But…’

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 03:14 pm IST

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has signaled that there is still room for more policy rate cuts, with inflation dropping to a record low and economic data supporting further easing. The MPC has already cut rates by 100 basis points in early 2025 and may consider another reduction in the upcoming meet. Meanwhile, the rupee has hit a record low but remains within the long-term depreciation trend, according to the RBI. Stay updated on India’s economic and financial developments in this detailed breakdown.