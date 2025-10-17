World Bank President Ajay Banga praised Uttar Pradesh for its resilience-based agriculture model, highlighting how digital systems and strong cooperatives are creating a scalable ecosystem for small farmers. The model demonstrates proof of concept for resilient, technology-driven agri-business, aiming to double commitments to $9 billion annually by 2030 with additional private sector investment.
