World Bank Hails Uttar Pradesh's Digital, Resilience-Driven Agri Model As Scalable Business Solution

World Bank Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Digital, Resilience-Driven Agri Model As Scalable Business Solution

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 11:15 am IST Livemint

World Bank President Ajay Banga praised Uttar Pradesh for its resilience-based agriculture model, highlighting how digital systems and strong cooperatives are creating a scalable ecosystem for small farmers. The model demonstrates proof of concept for resilient, technology-driven agri-business, aiming to double commitments to $9 billion annually by 2030 with additional private sector investment.

 
