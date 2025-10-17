Hello User
World Bank Hails Uttar Pradesh's Digital, Resilience-Driven Agri Model As Scalable Business Solution

World Bank Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Digital, Resilience-Driven Agri Model As Scalable Business Solution

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 11:15 am IST

World Bank President Ajay Banga praised Uttar Pradesh for its resilience-based agriculture model, highlighting how digital systems and strong cooperatives are creating a scalable ecosystem for small farmers. The model demonstrates proof of concept for resilient, technology-driven agri-business, aiming to double commitments to $9 billion annually by 2030 with additional private sector investment.