ED Raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal; Shares Plunge Over 3% | Details

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST

ED today raided the Delhi & Gurugram homes of Hero Moto Corp Chairman Pawan Munjal. Munjal has been accused of money laundering. ED took action after receiving inputs from the Department of Revenue Intelligence case. Recently, the DRI caught a close aide of Pawan Munjal with a large amount of undeclared foreign currency at the airport. A case against him has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.