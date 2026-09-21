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Ed Sheeran Calls 'Situation in Gaza Unjustifiable’ Amid Tour Crisis

Ed Sheeran broke his silence on the Gaza conflict during a concert in Philadelphia, calling the situation 'catastrophic and unjustifiable' in his first performance since his tour was hit by controversy.

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Published21 Sep 2026, 07:43 AM IST
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Ed Sheeran Calls 'Situation in Gaza Unjustifiable’ Amid Tour Crisis
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