ED Summons Delhi CM; Kejriwal’s Excise Case Connection Explained | Watch

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 04:52 PM IST

With Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Ku... moreWith Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Kumar Jain already behind bars. Could as party leader and Delhi's education minister Atishi Singh said during a press briefing, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be next? That is the question which is making waves in Delhi's political and legal circles. But what is the Delhi excise case? And what is Arvind Kejriwal's connection with it?