Edelweiss Bets Big on Yes Bank, Buy or Wait? | Mint Primer | Mint

Edelweiss Bets Big on Yes Bank, Buy or Wait? | Mint Primer

Updated: 26 Feb 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Yes Bank shares have been under sell-off pressure ... moreYes Bank shares have been under sell-off pressure after climbing to a 52-week high of ₹24.75 apiece on NSE in December 2022. In nearly two months after ascending to a 52-week high, Yes Bank's share price has retraced to the tune of 35 percent, as Yes Bank share price today is ₹16.10 per share levels on NSE. However, Edelweiss Mutual Fund seems unmoved by this dip in Yes Bank stocks. The asset management company (AMC) has raised its stake in Yes Bank buying more shares of the private lender in January 2023. As on 31st January 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund holds 4,84,135 whereas the AMC used to hold 4,65,671 Yes Bank shares on 31st December 2022. This means that AMC bought more shares of Yes Bank in January 2023. The AMC informed Mint that the investment in Yes Bank has been done through Edelweiss MF index funds. Let us try to analyse Edelweiss's move in buying more Yes Bank stocks in this video