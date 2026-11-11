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Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta's 4-year-old son knows ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’!

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Published11 Nov 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta's 4-year-old son knows ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’
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